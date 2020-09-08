Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of investors led by Dr Israr Ahmed of Mahmood Sons called on Punjab Minister for Industry and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal here at the Punjab Investment Board on Monday.

According to a spokesperson, during meeting the investors expressed their interest in setting up a tile industry in Bhalwal and setting up a private special economic zone.

Talking to the delegation, the minister said the Punjab government had first priority to increase business opportunities and bringing in new investments in the province, adding that work had been started on the establishment of 13 Special Economic Zones on thousands of acres of land in Punjab.

He mentioned that millions of new employment opportunities would be created by setting up industries in these economic zones.

He said that world class industrial infrastructure was being provided in Special Economic Zones.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that billions of rupees had been invested in the industrial zones of Faisalabad, adding that those who invested in industries of the special economic zones had the facility of 10-year income tax exemption while the duty on import of machinery for first time was zero.

He said that the Punjab government was pursuing a policy of promotion of private special economic zones, adding that Mehmood sons should establish private special economic zone, the Punjab government would provide all possible facilities.

Punjab Investment Board Director Dr Sohail Ahmed and officers concerned were also present in the meeting.