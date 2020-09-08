Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Locust Control Centre (NLCC) on Monday declared Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa free from locust. According to a statement released by NLCC spokesperson, the locust is now only present in Balochistan. The statement further said anti-locust survey and control operations are in progress and 201441 hectares area was surveyed in a day. During the last 24 hours, about 280 hectares area in Lasbella was sprayed. The control operation had been completed on 1,125,777 hectares of land across the affected areas in the country during the last six months reads the press release by NLCC. It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on July 10 granted approval to Phase-II of the National Action Plan for Locust Control to eradicate the menace of ravenous pests posing risk to the country’s food security.