LAHORE - The Meteorological department has forecast rain coupled with thunderstorm in most parts of Punjab including the provincial capital during next 24 hour. According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over the most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected in Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lahore and Faisalabad. During past 24 hours, rain occurred in some districts of the province including Jhelum 18mm, Murree 13mm, Sialkot City, Narowal 6mm , Gujrat 5mm, Chakwal, Attock 4mm, Islamabad (Saidpur 4, Zero Point, Airport 2mm), Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore Airport 1mm. On Monday, maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 35 centigrade and 25 centigrade, respectively.