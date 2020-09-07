Share:

One of the cognitive flaws in our education system is that pupils have been confined to definite answers of questions present in their curriculum. They have been confined to rote learning. Students from either private or government sector tend to cram the logic of topic. How can logic be crammed? This is a question neither understood by the teachers nor the students. The logical schism from the opinions of teacher is absent. Students intend to learn whatever they are taught by the teacher. The students blindly takes into his mind rather than being critical. This kind of education system bears no fruit in the society.

If this attitude continues like this, the upcoming future of the generations seems dark. To remedy the things the authorities concerned have to step forward to ameliorate the education system.

AWAIS GOPANG,

Sukkur.