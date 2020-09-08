Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee weakened by 11 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs165.87 as compared to the last closing of Rs166.76. However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs165.5 and Rs 167 respectively. The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 20 paisas and closed at Rs196.51 against the last day’s trading of Rs196.31. The Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs1.56, whereas a decrease of Rs1.01 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 219.41 as compared to its last closing of Rs220.39.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham also increased by 03 paisas and 04 paisas to close at Rs 44.22 and Rs 45.16 respectively.