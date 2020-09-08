Share:

The family of Sajid Gondal, a former journalist and an official of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan who had gone missing in Islamabad on September 3, staged a protest outside Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad on Tuesday.

His vehicle was found abandoned outside the Agriculture Research Centre in Shehzad Town, according to the police. The vehicle's doors were open and the key was in the ignition.

Gondal’s wife, parents, and children along with others held placards and chanted slogans for his immediate release.

Talking to the media, Gondal’s wife Sajeela Sajid said, "I request the prime minister, army chief, and the chief justice to at least inform us what he has done wrong." If there’s a case against him, he should be presented before the court, said Sajeela Sajid. He is a Pakistani citizen, she said.

On the other hand, investigators from Islamabad Police visited the spot from where Gondal went missing. Police said

that SECP employees have also been included in the investigation.