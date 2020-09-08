Share:

LAHORE - The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday stopped University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf from work. The court also suspended verdict of a Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench for restoration of Dr Muhammad Ashraf and directed the university’s Pro Vice-Chancellor to look after the affairs till final verdict of the appeal.

A three member bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed passed the orders on an appeal filed by Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad challenging LHC verdict for restoration of Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf. The bench heard the matter at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioner argued before the bench that the search committee placed petitioner on top of the merit list after due process for the purpose. He submitted that the authority concerned rejected the recommendation by the search committee without giving solid reason and appointed Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf as Vice-Chancellor of the university.

He submitted that the petitioner approached the LHC, which ordered for appointment of the petitioner as Vice-Chancellor, however, a LHC division bench set aside the verdict and restored Dr Ashraf.

He pleaded with the court for setting aside the LHC division bench verdict.

The bench, after hearing initial arguments, stopped Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf from work while suspending LHC division bench verdict.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the matte