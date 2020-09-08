Share:

Khyber - Senate Standing Committee on State and Frontier Region (SAFRON) has directed the government to adopt all necessary measures to enhance export and to boost trade ties with neighbouring counties via Torkham border.

The committee meeting was held in Torkham on Monday.

The committee chairman Taj Muhammad Afridi said that although maximum facilities had been placed at Torkham border but still pace of clearing process was very slow causing traffic mess in the area.

Representative of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) assured the Senate committee to improve their efficiency within a week that had been badly affected by COVID-19 during last few months.

Frontier Corp (FC) officials said that they were carrying out their duties as per law and never violated rules and regulation. They said that FC would facilitate the transport and trading communities at Torkham border to increase the clearing process.

The National Logistic Cell (NLC) official assured the committee that soon all problems being faced by the clear agents and traders would be resolved.

Tele Communication Department updating the Senate body said that 16MB net service had been placed in Torkham, while the TESCO official assured uninterrupted power supply to ensure smooth process of clearing at Torkham border.

The committee was further informed that the number of clearing vehicles would be increased to 1500 per day from next week.

Later talking to media persons, Taj Muhammad Afridi said that purpose of holding Senate Standing Committee for SAFRON meeting in Torkham was to address the miseries of clearing agents and businessmen. He said that the committee expressed its satisfaction over measures adopted by the concerned departments.