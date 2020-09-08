Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi on Monday warned of a possible nuclear conflict over the longstanding Kashmir issue.

Addressing a seminar held to highlight the enforced disappearances and half widows of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he said the United Nations should immediately act to stop genocide of Kashmiris and war crimes in IIOJK before it is too late.

He said India was using backdoor channels to talk to Pakistan but Pakistan would not talk to India unless Kashmir was on the table.

Kashmiri activist Abdul Hameed Lone moderated the proceedings of the seminar held under aegis of JKDMSI on mass graves and enforced disappearances in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Afridi said that Kashmir had become a major issue in the global digital space and Pakistan would not allow India mislead the world on the ongoing genocide in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that unfortunately, the past governments did not put the Kashmir as their top priority and that was the reason that despite rendering unmatched sacrifices, Kashmir issue remained unresolved.

Afridi said that we were reaching out to all global platforms to raise Kashmir. He said the Kashmir Committee was engaging with 22 global forums to sensitize the world on the issue of Kashmir.

He said that Kashmir Committee was engaging Parliamentarians and Kashmiri activists with our diaspora to send their message on Kashmir.

He said that modern tools of art and culture would also be employed to raise global awareness on Kashmir.

“We left cultural front wide open in the past but now we will use culture as our arsenal. Dynamics are changing and now Indians are requesting the UNSC to remove Kashmir from its agenda. It reflects Indians are facing a defeat at the UN and now they want to run away. But we won’t let them run from The UNSC,” he said.

Afridi said that Pakistan was also raising concerns with the owners of the social media applications in wake of international media reports on Indian officials’ misuse of social media to gag voices on Kashmir.

He urged youth to play a proactive role in developing global awareness on Kashmir and said that social media tools should be employed to raise Kashmir at global digital space.

He said Kashmir Committee would engage all Kashmiri activists and groups to help spread the word of Kashmir and we need to stand united to fight the case of Kashmir.

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan said that there were mass graves other than identified 8000 mass graves in IIOJK. He said that extrajudicial killings had become a norm. “Indian forces arrest youth and later gun down the youth under arrest in fake police encounters.”

He said, “The world well knows about the Indian atrocities being committed by the occupational forces in the IIOJK but commercial interests are major hurdle in taking action against India.”

He said after five lakh Kashmiri domiciles issued to Indians, Indian regime was planning to award citizenship rights to 17,00,000 migrant workers.

He said India was planning to repeat Muslim genocide in Kashmir on the pattern of Jammu massacre. He said that India was implementing a vicious plan in Kashmir and it wanted to eliminate Kashmir in next two years.

He said Pakistan had achieved success at many international diplomatic platforms last year and India was defeated which was unprecedented in history. He said there was a need to transform Kashmir into a global civil society movement and youth must lead it.

Altaf Hussain Wani, Hurriyat leader, said that enforced disappearances fell under war crimes but lamented for inaction by the world.

Working group on enforced disappearances and special reporteur of the United Nations’ report issued two days back also called upon India to act, he added.

He said the UN had also urged India to identify those found in mass graves. He said India had yet not ratified UN Convention on Enforced Disappeances and hence it was not doing enough.

“Indian civil society has also acted to point out human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

He called upon the youth to engage with the world and share and promote various reports of various reporteurs on Kashmir.

Noreen Arif MNA said that Parliamentarians should play a pivotal role in raising awareness about the war crimes being committed in IIOJK by Modi regime.

She said that Kashmir was a nuclear flash point and any border skirmish may lead to a nuclear war having an impact beyond region. She urged youth to play active role in raising awareness on mass graves, enforced disappearances and rape being used as weopon of war in IIOJK.

Former AJK minister Khwaja Farooq urged youth to use social media as a tool to spread awareness on the issue of Kashmir. He called upon the education ministry to add chapters on Kashmir in curriculum so that youngsters may better know facts about the issue of Kashmir. Saira Kazmi, a scholar from a local university, gave an overview of the mass rapes being used by Indian forces to crush freedom movement in IIOJK.

She also highlighted mass graves and enforced disappearances in the Occupied Kashmir. She proposed that Jammu & Kashmir should be taught in Pakistani universities as a subject.