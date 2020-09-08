Share:

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed six illegal housing colonies and demolished their constructions and installations.

FDA spokesperson said on Monday that the FDA enforcement team, on the direction of Director General (DG) FDA Muhammad Sohail Khwaja, sealed premises of Saeed Villas, Eman Villas, Bismillah Garden, Al-Noor City, Naqvi Block Azafi Abadi and Al-Asad Villas situated at Narwala Road.

These housing schemes were developed without fulfilling the legal requirements. Therefore, sales offices of these colonies were also sealed besides demolishing their installations and constructions including boundary walls.

Developers of these colonies were also directed to get their schemes legalised and then start sale of plots. Otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

Marriage hall sealed over violation

AC Sadar Umar Maqbool sealed a marriage hall over violation of law on Monday. In a statement, a spokesperson for the district administration said the AC along with his team checked various marriage halls and a function in RB Marriage Hall on Narwala Road was underway. He said marriage functions were prohibited in Faisalabad due to corona pandemic, therefore, the hall was sealed besides taking action against its owner.