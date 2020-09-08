Share:

ISLAMABAD-Former Defence Minister Lt. Gen. (Retd) Naeem Khalid Lodhi has stressed the need for changing the mindset of people pertaining to true spirit of independence and inculcating an urge to safeguard physical and ideological foundations of the country.

He was speaking as chief guest at a seminar to mark the Defence Day of Pakistan yesterday on “National Defence Day: Rejuvenation of Ideological Foundations of Pakistan” arranged by the National Institute of Historical and Cultural Research, Centre of Excellence, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, at its premises.

The former minister regretted the nation lacked national cohesion and integration and said that an able leadership has the ability to steer the country out of every crisi and as far as the defence of themotherland is concerned, wars are fought by the people not by the armies, he remarked.

In his remarks, Lt. Gen. (Retd) Asif Yasin Malik, former defence secretary, viewed that the successive governments have not been accurate in threat identification. There have been Hindus threats in general and of Nehru and Gandhi philosophical threat in particular before the creation of Pakistan which continue to linger on even after the independence of Pakistan in 1947, he remarked.

“Ironically, with the passage of time, we have been guarding our physical borders more than the ideological foundations. Exploitation is directly proportionate to weaknesses: the more vulnerable, the more exploitation. Unfortunately, we as a nation continue to falter after 1947,” Lt. Gen. Malik commented.

Prof Dr. Zafar Nawaz Jaspal of QAU School of Politics and International Relations was of the opinion that the Pakistan Armed Forces successfully defended territorial borders of the country during the 1965 war.

Prof. Dr Nazir Hussain, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Quaid-i-Azam University, also attended the event.

Welcoming the guests, NIHCR Director Dr Sajid Mahmood Awan said that as the Armed Forces of Pakistan are meant to defend the territorial borders of the country, the NIHCR is determined to defend the ideological foundations of the motherland.