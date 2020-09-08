Share:

ISLAMABAD-Taeyong of NCT 127 had some sad news to share with fans on Sunday. His beloved dog Ruby has died. The singer-rapper of the K-pop group shared the news along with photos of the adorable late pup to the boy band’s official Instagram and Twitter accounts. “Ruby, my best friend ... went to heaven, and I thought a lot about how to inform everyone,” he wrote in Korean, according to Google Translate. “Ruby was loved by many fans as well as my family.” Not long after he shared the sad news, the hashtags #TaeyongStayStrong and #TaeyongYouAreLoved became top trending topic on Twitter. Fans sent condolences to the artist, said their goodbyes to Ruby, and remembered the various times Taeyoung shared his love for the little dog.

In May, the K-pop boy band released The 2nd Album Repackage ‘NCT #127 Neo Zone: The Final Round’ as well as a music video for “Punch,” the project’s lead single.