ISLAMABAD - The PTI government has suddenly changed the schedules of both the sessions of National Assembly and Senate to once again enter into dialogue with the joint Opposition to bring an end to a stalemate on FATF related legislation.

The government’s senior members, seemingly in a last effort, would try to convince the main members of joint Opposition to jointly pass the FATF related legislation from both the Houses of Parliament, background discussions with senior lawmakers revealed. President Arif Alvi had last week summoned the National Assembly session to meet on Monday but later the date of the scheduled session of National Assembly was changed without attributing any particular reason.

President Dr.Arif Alvi, as per the new schedule, has summoned the Session of the National Assembly on Monday [the 14th September]. The President has summoned the National Assembly Session in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The order to summon the National Assembly Session on September 7th, 2020 stands superseded, according to the order. The government had earlier refused to accept the condition imposed by the Opposition to do legislation on FATF bills before NAB laws.

The Opposition, in the last month, with the majority of votes also rejected the bills including ‘The Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Bill’ and ‘The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Waqf Properties Bill’ in the Upper House of Parliament. The government side had managed to approve both from the National Assembly. On it, sources said the government had planned to pass the bills from the joint session of the Parliament. But, it had to face Constitutional issues as the bills required to be referred from the National Assembly before passing it from the joint sitting of the Parliament. Sources said that the government would try to convince the government this week.

Otherwise, it would refer the legislation on the first day of the upcoming session of the National Assembly to joint sitting.

It may be mentioned here that the PTI government has probably made a unique record of changing the time and date of the scheduled sessions of the National Assembly and Senate.