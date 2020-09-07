Share:

6th September, the day when a country driven by its hostile motives, attacked a country six times smaller in size. Indian army attacked parts of Lahore and Sialkot before dusk. This was the start of a 23-day war between two neighboring nations. Pakistan army with support of its nation gave a befitted response to Indian army. 6 September also marks the sacrifices of our Martyrs of gave their lives for their beloved homeland. It gives us an opportunity to pay tribute to those brave sons of soil whose red blood has made our land fertile, who made us proud of our history and who stood against the ruthless enemy.

USAMA CHEEMA,

Faisalabad.