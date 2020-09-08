Share:

The government has formed a three-member committee to investigate the disappearance of SECp officer Sajid Gondal.

The three member committee led by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shehzad Akbar will present its report to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The committee was formed in the Cabinet Meeting held in the chair of Imran Khan on Tuesday. Sources at the Prime Minister office said Prime Minister Imran Khan took the cabinet into confidence over Karachi Transformation Plan.

The Cabinet was also briefed on the government strategy on getting approval of the FATF amendment bill from the National Assembly.

The cabinet made various proposed approvals including approval of installation of LNG Terminal at Karachi Port Qasim.

The meeting also endorsed decisions made by NEPRA Annual Rreport 2018-19, Economic Coordination and Energy committees on their August 27 meetings.

The cabinet was also briefed on establishment of Mass Transit Authority and operation against encroachments on Margalla Road.

Secretary Interior drew the cabinet meeting attention toward the sudden disappearance of SECP officer Sajid Gondal. The PM formed a three member committee comprising Shehzad Akber, Human Rights Minister Shrin Mizari and two other members.

It is to mention here that Islamabad High Court (IHC) had directed the ministry to raise the matter with the federal cabinet.