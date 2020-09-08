Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - A non functional Tib-i-Islami department was made functional at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Jatoi on Monday. Medical Superintendent (MS) THQ, Dr Sajid Waqas along with other officials inaugurated the department. Later, taking to media, he informed that the department was not operational since long though herbal medicines were available. He informed that patients now would be benefitted with aelopathetic as well as herbal medicines. No one denies the importance of herbal medicines, he added. A good number of locals attended the ceremony.