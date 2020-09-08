Share:

KARACHI - Vice Chancellor Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) Prof. Dr. Mujeeb-u-Ddin Sahrai Memon said that the role of Information Technology was emerging in the 21st century and faculty members should focus more on research work. He said this while presiding over the meeting of the Department of Computer Science and its faculty members at Talpur House of SMIU, said a spokesperson of SMIU on Monday.

The Vice Chancellor urged the faculty members to organize international conferences, short courses, seminars, workshops.

He said that the faculty members should focus on research and innovation and seek supported projects from the local and international sponsor and donor agencies.

Dr. Sahrai said the departments could work with national and international collaborations and find productive opportunities through signing Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with national and international institutions. He said the department should create ammual plan that should produce result oriented objectives. Later on, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mujeeb-U-Ddin Sahrai Memon visited Computer Science department accompanied by Dean Faculty of Information Technology.

Prof. Dr. Syed Asif Ali and head of the department Prof. Dr. Muhammad Malook Rind.