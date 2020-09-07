Share:

Almost every year, there is a chronic problem of the long duration of waterlogging in towns of Karachi, yet no serious action is taken to find the reason behind waterlogging. Due to rapid urbanization, construction has been allowed in the areas which are potential spots drain out rainwater. The other reason is the choked and inefficient stormwater drains which stop the speedy runoff flow. Also, rampant corruption in KMC is another reason. Serious action is required by the authorities to find those responsible for this mess.

SHABIR JAMALI,

Nawabshah.