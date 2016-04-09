ISLAMABAD : On the continuous request of Capt.(Retd) Shujaat Azeem , Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has accepted his resignation pending with him since December last year.

Capt. Shujaat Azeem had been working as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Aviation on an honorary basis without any remuneration since his appointment some two years ago.

The Prime Minister, lauding the services of Capt. Shujaat Azeem for the nation, praised the steps that had been taken for the promotion of Aviation in Pakistan under his leadership.

The Prime Minister especially commended the progress that had been made in the revival of Pakistan International Airlines and the vast improvements that have come about at the airports across the country.