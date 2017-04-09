Kerber downs Watson in Monterrey

MEXICO CITY - World number one Angelique Kerber defeated defending champion Heather Watson 6-4, 6-4 on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the WTA tournament in Monterrey. Germany's Kerber saved all eight break points she faced in a gritty display against Britain's Watson, setting up a semi-final clash with fourth-seeded Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro, who was a 6-1, 6-1 winner over French seventh seed Alize Cornet. "I think it was a good match, especially at the end," said Kerber, who made early breaks in each set stand up despite the pressure applied by Watson. Three-time champion Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the second seed, battled through to defeat fifth-seeded Hungarian Timea Babos 6-2, 3-6, 7-5. Russia's Pavlyuchenkova needed almost two hours to turn back a late charge from Babos.–AFP

Lucic-Baroni ends home hope Shelby run

MIAMI - Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia bucked an upset trend that claimed Caroline Wozniacki on Friday, ending the hopes of hometown favorite Shelby Rogers at the WTA event in Charleston, South Carolina. Croatia's Lucic-Baroni, seeded 11th, defeated Rogers 6-7 (7/9), 6-1, 6-1 to book a semi-final berth. She was the only seeded quarter-finalist to advance as fifth-seeded Wozniacki, eighth-seeded Anastasija Sevastova and 10th-seeded Irina Camelia Begu were all toppled by unseeded players. Lucic-Baroni, 35, is the oldest player remaining in the tournament. When she played in Charleston for the first time in 2001, Rogers was a ball girl in the event. "It was beautiful in a way," Lucic-Baroni said. "It was difficult playing against the crowd, because Shelby is from here. It's normal.”–AFP

PTV in trouble against ZTBL

ISLAMABAD – PTV were in sorts of bother against mighty ZTBL as they finished day-1 at 99-4 in 32 overs play possible on the inaugural day of the Patrons Trophy Grade-II final played here Saturday. The ground staff did a fantastic job to ensure match starts after the city witnessed continuous rain for last three days. The umpires checked the pitch thrice before finally deciding to start the match in the afternoon. ZTBL skipper won the toss and opted to bowl first as expected due to the conditions. The PTV were in serious trouble as they lost three quick wickets but Sarmad Bhatti batted well and held the innings together before being out after scoring 41 with the help of 3 boundaries. M Irfan is still at the crease unbeaten at 26. Imran Khan grabbed 3 for 25.–Staff Reporter

Subh-e-Nau Tennis main round starts today

ISLAMABAD - Eight players qualified for the main round of the men’s singles of the Monthly Subh-e-Nau National Hard Court Tennis Championship Saturday. The matches were washed out on the first day due to heavy rain. The men’s singles main round starts today with Aqeel Khan, Yasir Khan, Ahmed Ch and others will be seen in action. Irfanullah, Musa Ch, Mian Bilal, Nouman Ahmed, Ahmed Asjad, Hasnain Mahmood, Shakirullah and Rik Van Gerwen (Netherlands) reached the main round of men’s singles. The first round of Boys U-18 could not be played on Saturday due two qualifying rounds of men’s singles and U-18 will be played today. The while management is also ready to seek help from Mushaf Zia as he also had hard courts available at his academy in PSB premises.–Staff Reporter

Ravi, Islamabad register wins

ISLAMABAD – Ravi Football Club beat Gangal FC 2-1 in the Mayor Cup Soccer Saturday. Farooq scored the first goal in the 10th minute. Gangal equalised through Taufeeq in the 63rd minute but Ravi snatched all 3 points as the winning goal came when Asif scored in the 78th minute. In the second match, Islamabad FC hammered Jinnah FC 4-., Haris scored a brace. Islamabad FC despite having the services of some of the most promising players and dominating the entire first half, failed to score. It could have cost them dearly as Jinnah FC came close of taking shock lead. But no damage done and the deadlock finally broke when Hilal scored in the 48th minute then Faizan made it 2-0 in the 63rd minute before Haris scored third goal in the 80th minute and 4th goal in the 85th minute.–Staff Reporter