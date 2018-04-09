Share:

islamabad - The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) apprehended 418 electricity thieves from various circles of the company in raids in March during its ongoing drive against power pilferers.

The spokesman said that 128 culprits were held red handed from Rawalpindi, 65 from Islamabad, 73 from Attock, 75 from Jhelum and 77 from Chakwal circles.

They were found involved in power theft through direct line (Kunda System) and by broken security strip of the meter, he added.

He said that FIRs have been lodged against power thieves under the new electricity (Amendment) Act.