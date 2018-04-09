Share:

islamabad - The federal government, under its Vision 2025 campaign, will equip around 5,000 master degree holders across the country with the technical training to earn their livelihood in a dignified manner. In this regard, on the directions of the government, the Higher Education Commission has initiated a programme “Job market Skills for Unemployed Youth” under which the students are being imparted skill training as per the Vision to enable them to explore job market. Under the programme, HEC has invited applications from unemployed people till April 16, with maximum age limit of upto 30 years, said Ayesha Ikram, spokeswoman of the HEC on Sunday.

She said the applications would be entertained on first come, first serve basis. Sharing the details of programme, she said the students would be imparted training in the best training institutes of the country, adding, the training programme would have the duration of four months.

The local students, she said, would be paid a stipend of Rs 5,000 per month each, while out of city students would get Rs 10,000 stipend per month. She said the students who remained unemployed for the last one year, after completing 16 years studies in any discipline, arts and humanity subjects will be eligible. The candidates must undergo aptitude screening test for the training, she added.

The training courses being offered included marketing and sales; business startups (Entrepreneurship); computing skills for office, accounting, communication skills, English language, journalism language, airline ticketing, TV program and production media, IT and leadership skills, hotel management, construction projects management (AutoCAD), digital marketing skills, Interior design and MS projects.