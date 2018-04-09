Share:

islamabad - Police have booked seven accused persons for defying the marriage laws in the area of Airport besides recovering weapons from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Sunday.

Police held seven persons identified as accused Waqar, Hamza, Zeeshan, Danish, Hanif, Danyal Khalid, and Rizwan involved in using fireworks and playing music in loud voice. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

4 gamblers arrested in police raid

Local police on Sunday arrested four accused gamblers and recovered bet money amounting Rs 2700, two motorcycles and five mobile phones from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Sunday.

Rawat police conducted a raid at Chakbali Road and held four for gambling. Police arrested the accused identified as Akbar, Arshad, Allah Dita and Shah Nawaz.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.