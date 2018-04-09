Share:

SAHIWAL-An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) remanded an activist of a defunct terrorist organisation in the custody of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) till April 16 for his alleged involvement in terrorist activities here the other day.

According to the prosecution, the CTD had arrested the accused identified as Maulvi Akram from Dadu Baloca village and recovered objectionable material and a flag of the defunct organisation from him. The CTD registered a case against him under section 11 g2 and 11 f2 of Anti Terrorism Act and produced him in the court.

Special Judge ATC Sahiwal Malik Shabbir Hussain Awan remanded the accused in the CTD custody till April 16.