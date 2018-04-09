Share:

KARACHI - Police claimed to have shot dead an alleged bandit in an encounter while recovered weapon from his possession within the limits of Mobina Town police station.

Police said that during routine patrolling police saw suspicious pillion rider near furniture market and signalled them to stop motorbike for routine checking when gunmen riding on motorbike trying to flee. Police running after the suspect when gunmen resorted firing to avoid arrest which resulting encounter took place.

Following the encounter one of the bandits and a cop sustained bullet wounds and shifted to hospital while bandit’s comrade managed to flee. The injured cop and bandit rushed to the hospital where doctors pronounced the death of bandit while admitted police constable Rasheed Bux with critical wounds. Police shifted the bandit body to morgue for identification after autopsy while registered the case against the accused persons.

MAN DIES

An elderly man cleaning his gun died when bullet fired incidentally here in the remits Ahsanabad police station. Police said that 60 years old Raseen was busy in cleaning his shotgun when bullet was fired accidently hit him. Rasheed sustained bullet wounds rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced his death. Police handed over the body to family after autopsy.

MAN STABBED TO DEATH

In another incident, unknown assailant stabbed to death a man in the remits of Memon Goth police station. Police said that the unknown culprit stabbed 40 years old Sohail and managed to flee. Residents of the area found Sohail laying in a pool of blood shifted to Abbasi Shaheed hospital where he succumbed to his injures.

COMMITS SUICIDE

Meanwhile, 50 years old man hanged himself to death in Azam Basti within the remits of Mehmoodabad police station. Police said that the 50 years old Fazal Mashi hanged himself to death at his home over unknown reason. Police handed over the body to family after legal formalities.