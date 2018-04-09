Share:

KAMALIA-One Ahsan Kharal, 12, son of Mohsin Kharal, resident of Kamalia has been suffering from an imminent heart failure for not less than a year.

Mohsin Kharal told the media that he had arranged all necessary expenses for his son’s heart surgery in India but the Indian government has not approved his visa yet. He said that he had contacted as many medical centres in foreign countries as he could for heart surgery of his son and found Indian hospitals most reasonable in terms of efficiency and expenses. “We had applied for an Indian medical visa on January 22 which the Indian High Commission has not yet approved,” he told. “My son is going through a grave situation as his heart can cease functioning any time,” he said, appealing to the authorities concerned to ensure effective steps for the approval of his son’s medical visa by Indian High Commission so that his life could be saved.