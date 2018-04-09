Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) has called a meeting of party’s core committee and legal wing today to discuss the situation arising out of a suo motu taken by chief justice of Pakistan over delay in provision of justice to the families of Model Town incident victims.

PAT General Secretary Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, in a statement, thanked the chief justice for taking notice of 14 killings in Model Town on June 17, 2014. Gandapur reiterated party’s stand on Sunday that ousted PM Nawaz Sharif, Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah were the mastermind of the Model Town tragedy and hoped they will be held accountable for “their crime.”

According to a PAT leader, the party decided in principle not to politicise the matter and left it on the apex court and families of the victims to decide the fate of culprits involved in killings as per law. But, the leader said, the party stood firm with the families in their struggle to get justice against powerful people.

A leader said PAT Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri’s arrival in Pakistan was also expected in last week of April. The arrival of Dr Qadri, who permanently lives in Canada with his family, is pre-scheduled and it has had no link with CJ’s notice of the incident, added the leader.

Dr Qadri led the famous Islamabad march following weeks-long sit-in after the incident but it failed to get desired results. Many protests were organised during past four years by the PAT and opposition parties “to get justice on Model Town tragedy.” Punjab government, on Lahore High Court’s order, made public Justice Ali Baqar Najfi Report on Model Town killings in December 2017, after three and half years of the incident, which developed a new situation. The provincial government claimed the report was full of flaws and did not clearly point out Punjab CM role in the incident. But, according to PAT’s interpretation, Shehbaz and Rana Sana were involved in the incident.

The chief justice on Sunday took notice of the incident on pray of Bisma Amjad, the daughter of Tanzila Amjad who was killed during the Model Town incident. The CJ expressed his concern on the delay in dispensation of justice and ordered the Advocate General Punjab to submit a detailed report in this regard.

Earlier, the family members of the victims of Model Town tragedy, holding placards with slogans for seeking justice, were standing before the SC Lahore Registry since 8am on Sunday. As the chief justice’s caravan passed by them and the speed of his car slowed down, the cjp had a look at the placards and summoned three representatives to meet him in his chamber. Upon this, Bisma Amjad, Naeemuddin Chaudhry and Noorullah Saddiqi visited the chamber to meet the CJ, according to a PAT statement.

Talking to journalists after meeting with the CJ, Bisma Ajmad said that the chief justice listened to her with complete affection and assured that justice will be administered as no one was above the law. She said that the honorable CJ had taken notice of the delay in dispensation of justice for which she was thankful to him.