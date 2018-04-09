Share:

YANGON - Conditions in Myanmar's crisis-hit northern Rakhine state are "not conducive" to bringing back Rohingya who fled to Bangladesh, a senior UN official said, despite Myanmar's insistence that it is ready for returnees. Some 700,000 members of the Muslim minority have fled since August to escape a bloody military crackdown that has left a trail of torched villages in its wake and allegations of murder and rape at the hands of troops and vigilantes. Myanmar and Bangladesh signed a repatriation deal in November but not one refugee has returned so far. "Right now, the conditions are not conducive to a voluntary, dignified and sustainable return," said Ursula Mueller, assistant secretary general for the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. Speaking to AFP Saturday at the end of a six-day trip to the country during which she visited northern Rakhine, Mueller said Myanmar must address "critical issues of freedom of movement, social cohesion, livelihoods, and access to services".

For years members of the stateless Muslim minority have been deemed illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, and forced to live under apartheid-like conditions with severe restrictions on their movements and limited options for education and healthcare. Myanmar has repeatedly said it has completed the groundwork to accept back Rohingya refugees. "We are ready. The buildings are ready. The hospital and clinics are ready," Aung Tun Thet, chief coordinator of a government-backed organisation working on resettlement in Rakhine, told state media last week. "We have done what we can. If they don't feel safe then there isn't anything we can do."