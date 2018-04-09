Share:

SIALKOT-Inordinate delay in the completion of a flyover in Sialkot city has been irking the people due to the closure of Kashmir Road near China Chowk for over a month.

Though the police have given a traffic diversion plan but the people are much perturbed. Most of the private schools and colleges are located along the main Kashmir Road. Thus, the people especially the students have to face hardships in reaching their schools and colleges. The situation worsens in schools’ opening and closing timings.

The perturbed students said that the road closure was forcing the boys and girls and even their teachers and parents to walk about several kilometers to reach their educational institutions and back home.

Almost all the main entry and exit points of Sialkot city have been lying closed for about the last one-month due to which the business community and general public are suffering great ordeal.

The situation is also badly affecting and hampering the trade and business activities as their containers, carrying import and export products and the raw material, are unable to enter their factories located at Sialkot city due to the closure of the road.

The perturbed business community said that the situation was also causing delay in releasing their export consignments to the foreign destinations, as they were unable to ensure timely dispatch of their export shipments. They said their foreign buyers were considering to cancel their import orders already placed to Sialkot exporters.

The district administration had first given the deadline of December 31, 2017 and then March 31, 2018 for the completion of the project, but both the deadlines have passed but the project was still lying incomplete, with the very slow pace of work.

The Punjab government was spending Rs960 million on the construction of the 2.6km long and 57 feet wide “Shehbaz Sharif Flyover” at Sialkot city’s congested China Chowk locality.

The project started on May 12, 2017 and was scheduled to be completed on December 31, 2017. The final deadline has also passed but the construction work of sewerage systems, service roads and installation of electrical lights and water lines are still incomplete.

The Sialkot Highways Department officials said delay in the issuance of development funds by the Punjab government was the main reason/obstacle in the delay.

When contacted, Highways XEN Jamil Basra said that they would be able after April 8,2018 to tell anything about the completion of the project.