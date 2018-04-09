Share:

Islamabad - Former information minister Muhammad Ali Durrani has lambasted Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for the amnesty scheme instead of making efforts to bring back the looted wealth of our poor people despite a lapse of 10 years of the legislation titled Stolen Assets Recovery Initiative (STAR) at the UN level.

He said that rulers deliberately wasted this opportunity which aimed at providing the opportunity to the developing nations to get back their resources, which had been siphoned off by their corrupt leaders.

In a media interaction here on Sunday, he termed PM Abbassi a ‘spokesman’ for the plunderers. “These plunderers from ruling elite stashed looted wealth in Swiss banks amounting to 500 billion dollars, operate through secret offshore companies and own huge properties abroad,” he said.

Durrani stressed that efforts should be made to bring the stolen money back as India has recovered 9009 billion rupees using the same legal mechanism from 2011 to 2017.

“The PM intends to keep Pakistan with the begging bowl in the world, whose government was acquiring record high loans under the garb of development but depriving the nation of the basic needs like education, health, protection of life & property manifesting bad governance at the top. He expects that nobody should dare talk about the criminal negligence to these basic issues of people and country and true facts should not be revealed to the masses,” the former information minister said.

Durrani rejected the PM’s criticism on judiciary as unfounded and lauded the efforts of judiciary for nabbing the looters and protecting national exchequer from continuous loot.

The PM's pressure tactics against NAB will be futile as the whole nation stands behind the anti-corruption drive of national institutions and people want strict penal actions against looters and plunderers of national wealth.