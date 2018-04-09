Share:

ISLAMABAD - Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will finalise and publish the final delimitation of the constituencies by May 5.

According to ECP, the Commission will continue hearing objections related to the new delimitation of constituencies for the upcoming general election.

The Commission has started hearing objections on delimitation of constituencies-2018 from April 4.

The process of hearing the objections will take place till the end of this month.

It said that the Commission has received so far 1286 objections on delimitation of the constituencies throughout the country. It said, out of total objections, 706 objections were received from Punjab, 284 from Sindh, 104 from Balochistan and 192 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It said that the ECP had continued receiving objections on delimitation from across the country including Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The process of accepting objections on delimitation from citizens throughout the country will continue up to April 24th.

The ECP has established a facilitation centre at its Secretariat for submission of objections and facilitating the people regarding the initial delimitation of National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies.

Five teams have been constituted to receive the objections pertaining to all four provinces, Federation and FATA in the office hours, it added.

The Commission has also launched the details of objections on proposed delimitation of the constituencies 2018 along with proposed maps by the petitioners on its website for public convenience and transparency.

This facility will be helpful to all stakeholders to understand and get informed about current status and ongoing activities regarding delimitation of constituencies, the ECP said.

ECP TO RECEIVE COMPLAINTS ON ELECTORAL ROLLS TILL 24TH

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will continue the process of registration, correction and exclusion of voters name from its preliminary electoral rolls till April 24.

According to the ECP, the Commission has included the names of all those in voters lists who received their National Identity Card from period 2013 to 2018.

The ECP’s display centers have continued receiving complaints of citizens related to their registration, correction or removal of names from the electoral rolls. These 14,487 display centers have been set up across the country where citizens were visiting and submitting their complaints with the respective display center staff.

The Commission has established 7,928 display centers in Punjab, 2,585 in Sindh, 2,545 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 1,429 centers in Balochistan. About 8,100,000 new voters have been registered while the names of 8,00,000 voters have been removed from the voters lists while the draft voter list contains around 104 million voters.

It said that the Commission has updated its 8300 Short Message Service (SMS) and asked the voters to check the details of their vote registration by sending SMS with CNIC number to 8300.

The provincial governments have been contacted for ensuring provision of facilities to voters particularly women voters in 89,500 polling stations for next general elections 2018.

All polling stations have been linked with the google map while the Commission has completed the training of lead trainers.

According to statistics of preliminary electoral rolls-2018, total registered voters in the country have reached the figure of 104,267,581 with 58,463,228 male and 45,804,353 female voters.

Out of total registered 59,740,095 voters were from Punjab, 22,066,558 voters from Sindh, 15,239,571 voters from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,194,311 voters from Balochistan, 2,296,849 voters from FATA and 730,197 voters from Federal capital. In Punjab, the male voters were 33,294,012 while female voters were 26,446,083. In Sindh the male voters were 12,275,322 while female voters were 9,791,236.

Similarly, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the male voters were 8,690,376 while the female voters were 6,549,195. In Balochistan, the male voters were 2,428,370 while the female voters were 1,765,941.

In FATA the male voters were 1,386,032 while the female voters were 910,817. In Federal capital the male voters were 389,116 while the female voters were 341,081.