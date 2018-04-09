Share:

CAIRO - Egypt's military said on Sunday it has killed four jihadists in Sinai in recent days, in an ongoing campaign to quash the extremists based in the peninsula.

Two suspected jihadists and 250 "wanted and suspected criminals" have been arrested, it said in a statement. More than 100 jihadists and at least 22 soldiers have been killed in the wider-ranging operation launched on February 9, according to army figures.

Security forces have sought to quell attacks by an Egyptian jihadist group that later declared allegiance to the Islamic State group (IS) since the military ousted Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013, following mass protests against him.

The group has killed hundreds of soldiers, policemen and civilians, mainly in its North Sinai stronghold but also elsewhere in Egypt.

The jihadists have also killed scores of Christians in church bombings and shootings.