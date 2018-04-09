Share:



Hafiz Azhar Jutt

KAMALIA

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday claimed that the PML-N government has executed unprecedented development, which has no parallel in the 70 years history of Pakistan.

“The nation voted the PML-N to power in the general elections 2013 and the party’s government under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif changed the history by overcoming the crises that had plagued the country.”

Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif was addressing a public meeting here at Government High School No-1, Kamalia on Sunday.

He recalled that when the PML-N government came to power, there was worst energy crisis and there was no limit to loadshedding, but there is no such situation in the country today.

“We took on the giant challenge and pencilled an effective plan on war footing to get rid the energy crisis,” the chief minister pointed out, adding that the government undertook various electricity generation projects at Bhiki, Baloki, Haveli Bahadur Shah and different other places. The Punjab CM said that a similar power project 1320 megawatt is being established at Port Qasim.

“The 70 years history of Pakistan bears testimony to the fact that no government has served the public such as the government of PML-N has done,” he claimed.

Enumerating developmental projects executed in Toba district, the chief minister mentioned that the Punjab government has set up a network of solid roads across the district. “Astro-Turf has been put at Gojra hockey stadium, an E-Library has been built at Toba Tek Singh while water supply scheme, costing Rs40 billion at Kamalia, and Rs90 billion in Toba Tek Singh, Pir Mahal and Gojra have been completed,” Shehbaz mentioned. He went to say that free education is being provided to deserving students under Punjab Endowment Fund. “DHQ Hospital Toba Tek Singh is being rebuilt with a cost of Rs45 billion and medicine is being provided free of cost to patients in all government hospitals in the district,” he continued, adding that fertilizer prices have been dropped 50 percent and subsidies are being offered to farmers on electricity bill of agriculture tube-wells. Shehbaz Sharif said that the Punjab government has provided interest-free loans to the farmers for the first time.

“Those raising hue and cry have done nothing for the people in other provinces where they are in rule,” he criticised and promised that if the PML-N gets the next opportunity, Toba Tek Singh district would be developed on par with Faisalabad and other big cities.

Shehbaz Sharif lashed out at PTI Chairman Imran Niazi, saying he (Imran) had conspired against the 220 million people of Pakistan in 2014. “The dharna walas forced cancellation of the visit by Chinese President, which was in fact a plot against the development of Pakistan,” the Punjab regretted. Shehbaz Sharif declared that the masses would bury the politics of lockdowns, taking national institutions hostage, attacks on Parliament and the politics of abuses and allegations with the power of their vote. He said that the masses would eliminate all conspiracy and conspirators as they have grown mature politically.

The CM lauded that MNA Ch Asadur Rahman, MNA Ch Khalid Warraich, MPA Peer Ali Baba and District Chairman Fauzia Khalid Warraich have always raised public issues and development whenever they met him.

“All these parliamentarian are true public representatives and am impressed with pain for public welfare,” he praised. He urged the people to support the PML-N to bring Pakistan out of poverty and make in line with the vision and dreams of Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal.