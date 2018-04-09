Share:

islamabad - The federal government has decided to provide electronic wheel chairs to handicapped male and female students at various universities across the country with an aim to enhance their mobility.

The government, in this regard, directed authorities concerned to provide an amount of Rs 140 million, sources from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) told APP here Sunday.

Sharing the details of project, they said that the government, under Prime Minister Youth Programme, had taken a decision to provide modern electronic wheel chairs to public sector universities and degree awarding educational institutions registered by the HEC.

They said that the aim behind this project was to provide ease to the disable students in movement. The other purpose of the project is to give importance to their role in the development of country by supporting them in provision of education.

Sources further said that in the first Phase, around 300 wheel chairs would be provided, adding that HEC would issue an advertisement in this regard.HEC would also finalize the criteria of deserving students to benefit from the scheme, the sources added.

A team constituted by the HEC would visit the universities to ensure the transparency in the process of distribution, they added.