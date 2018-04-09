Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-Local people urged Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to declare the Toba sub-campus of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad as an independent university.

A meeting was held in this regard in the sub campus with UAF Vice-Chancellor Iqbal Zafar in the chair which was also attended by former district nazim Chaudhry Abdul Sattar, office-bearers of PML-N, social organisations and elected representatives of union councils.

Speakers said that the sub campus had already sufficient land and its unique location was ideal for university. It is situated just 10 km away from two motorways. One is under - Karachi-Lahore-Peshawar Motorway - which is being opened for traffic in May and the other is Faisalabad-Multan motorway which will be inaugurated for the traffic in August.

The VC said in his speech that the UAF had brought technical and practical knowledge at the doorstep of the locals to enhance profit in poultry, citrus, horticultural and cotton crops.

He said Toba district was on top in the province in literacy rate. As the government had already upgraded its Burewala campus to university level, the demand of the people of Toba is quite genuine to declare its local campus as an independent university, he added.

Sub-campus principal Dr Qamar Bilal briefed about the academic and research activities of the sub-campus and said that a number of courses had been introduced in the sub campus from where hundreds of students had been passed out in last 13 years while UAF’s prestigious university laboratory school had also been started.

Former district nazim Abdul Sattar said that all the political parties and parliamentarians of the district were unanimously demanding the CM announce to upgrade the local UAF sub campus as an independent university.