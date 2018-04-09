Share:

LAHORE - A two-member bench of the Supreme Court on Sunday summoned Multan’s Nishtar Medical University Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Hussain Tanvir and members of the search committee who recommended his appointment for the post.

“We want right people for the right job,” Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar observed while hearing a suo motu notice at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry.

The CJP also asked Advocate General Punjab Shakilur Rehman Khan to tell the court about qualification of Dr Tanvir who said that he was having a PhD degree in zoology.

Meanwhile, the bench was told that he was having degree in physiology on which the bench directed the court staff to check the meaning of physiology.

The bench was told that it was related to biology. On this, the CJP observed: “It is not related to medicine and how was he (Dr Zafar) appointed VC of the medical university?”

“Who are members of the search committee who gave recommendations for his appointment?” the CJP asked the advocate general of Punjab. He said there were four members -- General (r) Muhammad Akram, Prof Faisal Masood of UHS, Prof Dr Amir Aziz and Eas Muhammad.

Over the name of Prof Dr Faisal Masood of the UHS, the CJP expressed serious concerns and said the court was relying on him, but he did not meet court’s expectations. “One may not ride two boats at the same time; he is working with us and also praising others,” the CJP remarked.

However, the bench deferred till next hearing the matter of selection of members for the search committee. “We’ll look into it as members will appear before the bench,” the CJP said and directed the members of the search committee to appear in person at the next hearing.

He said it was Najam Shah who was doing all these things as he was appointed at Quaid-i-Azam Solar Power Project. He asked the chief secretary that when was the project established? He replied it was established as an IPP and now was giving revenue to the Punjab government.

The CJP once again vowed that all those who had been heading the public sector companies would return salaries they received as heads of the companies to the government.

However, the chief secretary said these companies competed with the private sector companies. On this, the CJP remarked: “When I’ll compare then you should tell me. What have you done about Rathore?” he asked. They have to pay back to the government, he remarked, and adjourned the hearing till April 14.

The CJP also directed the chief secretary to implement his judgement about the necessary equipment to be installed in emergency units of the public hospitals. The chief secretary said that they had been working on it and all those equipments would be installed in Mayo Hospital’s emergency.