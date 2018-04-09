Share:

islamabad - The Islamabad High Court will on Monday resume hearing of the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar seeking disqualification of Federal Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif for concealing his Iqama.

A three-member larger bench of IHC comprising Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will conduct hearing of the petition moved by PTI leader Usman Dar.

Previously, the court had directed both the parties to submit their written reply in the mater.

In this matter, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar has sought disqualification of the federal minister of foreign affairs on the grounds that he had concealed the fact that he was an Iqama holder, legal advisor of a company in UAE and that his recent labour card was issued on June 29, 2017.

Petitioner Muhammad Usman Dar has moved the petition through his counsel Sikandar Bashir Advocate and nominated Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and secretary National Assembly as respondents.

Dar stated that he was a candidate for the national assembly seat in 2013 general elections from NA-110 Sialkot on the ticket of PTI.

Petitioner’s counsel mentioned in the petition that on the basis of the facts which have recently become known to the petitioner and the documents bearing signatures and photographs of the Respondent No. 1 available with him, he considered it his national duty and lawful obligation to institute a petition under Article 199(1)(b)(ii) against the Respondent No. 1 as, it is submitted, he is not entitled to hold the office of MNA nor that of Federal Minister as he is disqualified under the Constitution.

Therefore, Dar requested the court to initiate quo-warranto inquisitorial proceedings in this regard requiring the respondent to explain under what authority of law is he holding public office.

In his petition, Usman said that Khawaja Asif is a full time employee of an Abu Dhabi based company Int. Mech & Elec Co. LLC (IMECL) and continuously employed since July 2, 2011.

The petitioner has attached some documents with the petition on the basis of which he claimed that Khawaja Asif remained a full time salaried employee of the company on various positions including ‘Legal Advisor’ and ‘Special Advisor’.

The petitioner said that against his employment, Asif was entitled to receive 35000/- UAE Dirham as salary and 15000 AED as monthly allowances which is being received and currently receivable being an MNA as well as foreign minister of the country.

He contended that Asif never disclosed this source of income in Pakistan and consequently is no more ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’. Before his recent employment, Asif had also been an ‘Iqama’ holder previously from May 9, 2007 till May 8, 2010. UAE ministry of labour also issued ‘Labour Card’ to Asif on June 29, 2017 whose validity is till June 28, 2019. In his nomination papers for 2013 general elections, Asif mentioned his occupation as a businessman while the employment contract reveals another story, the petition said.

He argued that the respondent intentionally concealed this information from the public, from the federal board of revenue (FBR) in his tax returns and in violation of Representation of People Act (ROPA) 1976.

The petitioner said that Khawaja has disclosed in his wealth statement an amount of Rs-6820964/- as foreign remittance but that cannot be related as Asif did not mention this amount as salary.

Therefore, the PTI leader prayed to the court to disqualify Khawaja Asif from being a Member of National Assembly under article 62 and ROPA 1976.