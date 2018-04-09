Share:

New Delhi - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed to his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli India’s firm opposition to the staging of the Saarc Summit by Islamabad.

“It is difficult to proceed with such initiatives in the current circumstances,” he is believed to have told Oli when the latter raised the subject during their bilateral talks on Friday. This was disclosed by Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale at a media briefing in New Delhi.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had recently visited Nepal, the current chair of Saarc, and expressed his country’s keenness to host the summit of the eight-nation grouping, which was originally scheduled to be held in November 2016. India had then refused to attend the summit. Subsequently, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka also expressed their inability to attend it, leading to its postponement.

According to the Saarc Charter, the summits of the grouping must be attended by heads of state or government of all the member nations.

Oli told Modi that his country was looking forward to hosting the BIMSTEC Summit later this year.