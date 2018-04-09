Share:

ISLAMABAD -A high-level inquiry is set to be initiated against the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) officials, who helped former Director General Akhtar Ganjera in flying to Australia with full protocol.

The sources inside the PSB have confirmed to The Nation that Ganjera not only managed to fly to Australia, but also brought national colour tracksuit with him. Despite POA denied facilitating Ganjera, he was given official residence in Olympic Village, where other athletes are residing.

The sources said a letter was written to POA seeking explanation that how a retired former DG is being entertained and why he is being given residence at a place where athletes and officials are residing. An official at the PSB on the condition of anonymity said the POA had sent an email to the PSB, where they clarified their position and denied any facilitation to Ganjera.

Another source questioned that why Ganjera was not stopped at the airport and why FIA let him fly, when the gentleman didn’t had NOC, as the visa was issued purely for Commonwealth Games and he could not fly without showing NOC, despite he claims that he is retired and he doesn’t need NOC. “Ever since acting DG Amer Ali Ahmed has taken over the seat, powerful PSB mafia has started conspiring and not cooperating with him. Coming late, roaming around and leaving the PSB premises without informing is order of the day. The acting DG doesn’t have full powers to take action against them,” another source said.

Meanwhile, Acting DG Amer Ali had a surprise raid the other day where he found majority of staff missing from the offices. He ordered relevant officers to prepare list of latecomers and undisciplined officers. When this scribe contacted Amer, he said: “As long as I am here, I will ensure discipline and never tolerate such things.”

“I am not going to sit and never allow the conspirators to spoil the things. I have noticed that there are a few responsible and dutiful officers, who are working well, but it is my last warning to all those, who are shirking work and they must be ready to face the music,” he added.

“We don’t need massive amount of funds to upgrade PSB facilities, as we can maintain them within our resources. The renovation and maintenance work has started, while tracks are giving wonderful look and in few days time, the entire PSB will become a place where people would love to come and enjoy facilities,” Amer concluded.

MOHSIN ALI