MIRPUR (AJK)-Veteran Pakistan-origin British lawyer Barrister Abid Hussain, Sunday called on President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan and condemned the horrendous spate of killings in Indian Occupied Kashmir in the recent days.

During the meeting, he also interacted with the APHC delegation comprising Mr Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Mr Faiz Naqshbandi, Mr Mehmood Saghir, Mr Zahid and Shaista Safi. Barrister Abid said that human rights violations and widespread killing formed a pattern and underlined the need for international community to intervene in the situation to put an end to repression in the held valley.

Barrister Abid said that on his return to the UK, he will lobby with prominent lawyers and Queen’s Counsel to raise awareness against these violations and activate international platforms to enforce the outstanding UN resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion, Ghulam Muhammad Safi informed that India by using its brute force is hoping that Kashmiris would capitulate and abandon their freedom, but Kashmiris have given a strong and resolute message to India that they would continue to persevere in their struggle for freedom.

Mr Faiz Naqshbandi said that use of chemical weapons by Indian Occupied forces in IOK against civilians and in demolishing houses is war crime and is unacceptable and unforgivable, warranting sanctions against Indians.

Barrister Abid called on the UN to revive the enforcement mechanism for the implementation of its resolutions.

He said that oppression of the Kashmiris is no different from the treatment of Jews by Hitler. India’s policy towards the Kashmiris, he said, is driven by violent extremism, state terrorism and fascism. The occupation forces, he said, are comparable to the Gestapo of Hitler’s Germany.

The Kashmiris leaders demanded that a fact-finding mission must be sent to Indian Occupied Kashmir to investigate massive human rights violations. They said that UN Secretary-General has asked for investigations, but these investigations have not been assigned to Indian agencies. They should be international investigations by International Human rights commission