ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to jointly fight fugitives and terrorists who threaten peace in the region, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

“The two countries will undertake effective actions against fugitives and the irreconcilable elements posing security threats to either of the two countries,” said a foreign ministry statement.

During the prime minister’s visit to Kabul on April 6, Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed on key principles to operationalise the working groups under Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity, it said.

Last week, Pakistan and Afghanistan had agreed to work together for peace. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, among others, during his one-day visit to Kabul and discussed the bilateral ties.

An official statement had said that the two countries agreed to work to achieve the common aim of regional security through connectivity. Abbasi also extended an invitation to President Ghani to visit Pakistan “at his earliest convenience”.

The foreign ministry statement had said that the PM and President Ghani discussed the entire gamut of Pak-Afghan relations including peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan, counter-terrorism, the return of Afghan refugees, bilateral trade and regional connectivity.

The prime minister had announced a gift of 40,000 tons wheat for the Afghan people. He had also announced waiver of additional regulatory duty on Afghan export to Pakistan to help lift the Afghan economy. The two sides had also agreed to initiate discussions on consular matters and exchange of civilian prisoners.

During the Kabul visit, the prime minister had also met with senior political leaders including Gulbadin Hekmatyar, Ustad Mohammad Mohaqiq, Ustad Mohammed Karim Khalili, Pir Sayed Hamed Gailani, to convey the support of the government and the people of Pakistan to all ethnic groups in Afghanistan and underscore Pakistan’s commitment to peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Last month, President Ghani offered unconditional talks to the Taliban at an international conference in Kabul to try to end the bloodshed in his country. PM Abbasi supported the move saying instability in the neighbouring country directly undermined Pakistan’s security. The premier rejected as “a totally flawed narrative” allegations that Pakistan was covertly supporting the Taliban to fuel the Afghan conflict.

The statement said that both the countries committed to denying the use of their respective territory by any country, network, group or individuals for anti-state activities against either country.

The statement said that both the countries committed to denying the use of their respective territory by any country, network, group or individuals for anti-state activities against either country.

“They agreed to put in place a joint supervision, coordination and confirmation mechanism through liaison officers for the realization of the agreed actions. The two countries committed to avoiding territorial and aerial violations of each other’s territory,” said the statement.

“The two countries will avoid public blame game and instead use APAPPS cooperation mechanisms to respond to mutual issues of contention and concerns and establish working groups and necessary cooperation mechanism as per APAPPS for full implementation of the APAPPS and the above mutually reinforcing principles,” the statement said.