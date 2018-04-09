Share:

Jazz Super 4G experience bus tour in Lahore

ISLAMABAD (PR): Recently, Jazz commenced a nationwide experience bus tour in a bid to aware masses of its Super 4G service. Three Jazz branded buses are currently on a two month long tour of universities and public places in the North, Central and Southern regions of the country. For this reason, one of the Jazz Super 4G buses went to University of Management and Technology (UMT) in Lahore, where Aamir Ibrahim, CEO - Jazz was also present.

Interacting with the students, Aamir Ibrahim reiterated how Jazz is fully committed to its digital agenda and sees 2018 as the year of high-speed data, as per rising consumer demand especially amongst the youth. He ensured that once people experience Jazz Super 4G through the experience bus tour, they will desire to be a part of the Jazz family.

The idea of this activity is to raise awareness amongst the public of how a super-fast, always on 4G connection can change one's digital experience, travelling to different cities of Pakistan (Islamabad, Lahore & Karachi ). For this purpose, all three buses offered students a fully immersive experience of Jazz 4G through virtual games and a photo booth.

"People today expect a super-fast, reliable internet connection which compliments their on-the-go, social lifestyle. Jazz Super 4G offers exactly that and through our experiential bus tour, we are looking to ensure people realize that their digital lifestyle is about to change," said KazimMujtaba, Head of Marketing - Jazz.

Each bus has a virtual puzzle game, where the player needs to finish the entire puzzle within30 seconds to receive a prize. Another game pits players against each other in a virtual cricket game played through VR headsets. Winners received prizes as mementos from the entire experience.

Diabetes conference for healthier lifestyle

KARACHI (PR): Speaking at Sanofi's Diabetes Conference, the panel of medical experts led by Secretary General of the Diabetic Association of Pakistan and Honorary President International Diabetes Federation (IDF), Prof. A. Samad Shera, stressed the need for healthier lifestyle and regular screening for diabetes, particularly for those at high risk.

World's leading diabetes experts have urged Pakistanis to follow the IDF slogan 'Eat less, walk more'. Diabetes is increasing at an alarming rate in Pakistan. According to the IDF Diabetes Atlas (8th edition - 2017) there are currently more than 7.5 million people with diabetes in Pakistan. "It is far better to get diagnosed and managed early rather than allow complications to set in before seeking medical advice.

A combined efforts of six Ps: Policy makers; People with diabetes; Paramedics; Physicians; Press and Partnerships are essential to control the increasing burden of diabetes", Prof Shera added Sanofi and the Diabetic Association of Pakistan (DAP) collaborated to bring renowned international diabetes experts from globally recognized centres of academic excellence to address the 5th International Diabetes Conference. Professor Nam Han Cho- President, International Diabetes Federation (IDF) termed medical education as the most important weapon to fight diabetes. Professor Massimo Massi Benedetti- Senior Program Adviser, International Diabetes Federation (IDF) said, "Today, plenty of gold medalists at the Olympics have diabetes.

Fear of hypoglycemia is impacting behavior that has negative consequences on the onset of complications. Insulin therapy should be initiated quite soon when control is not achieved through oral agents.

Doctors should focus on personalized needs of the patient when considering insulin therapy." Dr. Dario Rahelic- President, Croatian Society for Diabetes and Metabolic Diseases said, "CVD (Cardio-Vascular Disease) complications are the leading cause of death in people with diabetes. Treating diabetes is like a 3D puzzle with many factors to consider. Delayed treatment increases risk of cardiovascular disease and other complications." "Building upon its century long history in the field of Diabetes, Sanofi is committed to improving diabetes management not only through its integrated offering of medicines but also through interactive, medical educational events, scientific workshops and conferences, such as this one", said Asim Jamal, General Manager and Managing Director of Sanofi Pakistan.

The conference, now in its fifth consecutive year, was held in 3 cities of Pakistan: Lahore (April 1), Islamabad (April 3) and Karachi (April 5). A cumulative audience of around 700 healthcare professionals attended the conference at the three venues along with a further almost 200 that connected digitally. Sanofi's Diabetes conference gathered the global diabetes experts onto a common platform to share their opinions, insights, perspectives and best practices with healthcare professionals from across Pakistan.

SMIU hold faculty meeting

KARACHI (PR): Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh has said that the value system of society has destroyed and majority of youth has lost moral values and respect of their teachers, parents and other elders, therefore it a prime responsibility of teachers to educate them to the extent that they could be humble, polite and ideal in their behavior and character.

Speaking at a meeting of faculty of SMIU at the Senate Hall of the university, Vice Chancellor of the historic institution said that in the past there were role models and most dedicated and devoted teachers who produced most successful students, like Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, therefore, teachers of present day, have to fulfiltheirmost important responsibility of teaching and training students according to our moral values and civilized manners that they could successfully lead the nation and the country in future.

"In the initial days of this institution's foundation in 1885, teachers had come from other parts of the region to impart quality and modern education to SMI's students even getting low salaries. Therefore, after producing their replacement over here at SMI they left the institution and moved towards other parts of the country to carry on their same noble mission of teaching," Dr Shaikh said and added that today's teachers of SMIU are continuity of the said dedicated teachers of the past.

Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that present day successes of SMIU are a result of collective efforts of all faculty members and other employees of the university.

He hoped that the faculty and other employees of SMIU will continuously put their efforts for development and progress of the university and will make more active to the counselling committees for students' guidance. The meeting was attended by deans, chairpersons of different academic departments, faculty, Registrar and other members of senior management of the university.

Islamabad Spring Festival

Islamabad (pr): The Eighteen Pakistan's most luxurious and modern residential project, and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has organized a two day Spring Festival Gala in federal capital, says a press release on Sunday.

Senior Director Marketing Eighteen, Uzair Adil and Federal Minister for Interior & Planning Development, Prof Ahsan Iqbal jointly inaugurated the festivities of the gala at Lake View Park. Senior officials of the ICT and people from all walks of life were also present on the occasion.

The Eighteen, a complete mix of used upscale real estate development, is a platinum partner of Islamabad Spring Festival 2018. The event comprising of a number of activities including cycling competition, food festival & family gala, flower exhibition, water sports, mushaira night, dog show, marathon race, cricket match for special children, flower exhibition, tree plantation, welcoming PSL, food festival and Sufi night by renowned singer Abida Perveen.