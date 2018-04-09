Share:

LOS ANGELES:-Jay Z sees Kanye West as his 'little brother'. The pair have been locked in a feud at times over the years but the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker insists he will always have a sibling-style relationship with the 'Bound 2' rapper. Speaking to David Letterman on his My Next Guest Needs No Introduction show, he said: ''That's my brother. We're beyond friends. Like literally, my little brother is Kanye. And like your little brother, things happen sometimes. I have no problem [with him]. That's still your sibling forever; that's my brother ... I've watched Kanye without an.



The thing I respect about him is that he is the same person [now as he was then].''

Meanwhile, Jay Z previously admitted he and Kanye will always have a ''complicated relationship'' because of the ''little underlying competition'' they have with each other.