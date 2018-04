Share:

ROME:- Kenyan Cosmas-Jairus Kipchoge Birech won the Rome marathon on Sunday with Ethiopian Rahma Tusa winning the women's race for the third straight year. Kipchoge clocked 2hr 08min 03sec in the Italian capital to finish just ahead of Bahraini Abdi Ibrahim with another Kenyan Paul Kangogo third. Tusa, 24, clocked 2hr 23min 46sec in the women's race with Bahrain's Dalila Gosa three minutes behind and Kenya's Alice Kibor in third.–AFP