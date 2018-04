Share:

KARACHI - Registrar Karachi University has notified that Board of Advanced studies and Research (BASR), University of Karachi in its meeting held recently under the chairmanship of Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Karachi awarded 18 MPhil and 19 PhD degrees in various disciplines.

PhD degrees were awarded to Sharmeen Fayyaz (Chemistry, HEJ), Safdar Ali (Physiology), Amena Baig (Biochemistry, NCP), Abdul Rasheed Kalwar (Public Administration), Rakshanda Bano (Political Science), Nazia Masood (Microbiology), Dr. Farah Asad (MBBS) (Pharmacology, BMSI), Afshan Inayat (Urdu), Munazza Zohaer (Molecular Medicine), Farah Inam Ullah (Applied Chemistry), Naqib ullah (Islamic Learning), Lubna Mobin (Food Science & Technology), Farhat Hussain Khan (Library & Information Science) Naveed Ahmad (Marine Biology), Saira Yahya (Microbiology), Fareeha Majeed (European Studies, ASCE), Madeeha Latif (Clinical Psychology), Faisal Sultan Qadri (Economics) and Asif Ali (Economics).

Meanwhile, MPhil degrees were awarded to Tayyab Raza Fraz (Statistics), Talea Sana, Saima Jabeen, Atia Gohar & Faizan Saleem (Chemistry, HEJ), Nusrat Yaqoob (Applied Economics Research Centre), Mehwish Subhan (Pharmacology), Priya Tufail & Junaid (Molecular Medicine), Kahkashan Nawaz (Applied Chemistry), Jane Aster & Samina Shaheen (Agriculture & Agribusiness Management), Areesha Siddiqui (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Dr. Zahida Shaikh (Microbiology, BMSI), Dr. Fatima Ali Khan & Dr. Sana Shahid (Physiology, BMSI), Dr. Arfa Azhar (Pharmacology, BMSI) and Saba Inayat Ali (Pharmaceutics).