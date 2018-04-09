Share:

LOS ANGELES - Kylie Jenner wants to lose 20 more pounds. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star welcomed daughter Stormi into the world in February and is still working on her post-pregnancy body. Sharing a Snapchat video of some baked goods that had just come out the oven, Kylie can be heard saying: ''I need to lose 20 pounds but this just looks too good!''A source said: ''She looks and feels great! Travis reassures her there's no need to hide her body ... It wouldn't surprise anyone if Kylie gave Stormi another sibling very soon.'' Kylie has been ''focusing'' on getting her body back to how it was before she gave birth. An insider shared: ''Kylie is already starting to work out. She's focusing on getting her body back and also getting back to a comfortable weight aside from caring for Stormi.



She wasn't the most comfortable while pregnant.



She's super determined to get back to her pre-pregnancy body. Kylie wants to be a really hot young mom and is making sure that happens. She'll be flaunting her progress more and more.''



And Kylie's sister Kendall recently admitted she has grown closer to her sister because of the arrival of baby Stormi. She said: ''It's not that it's more exciting than any other births in the family - it's different exciting, because she's my baby sister who I grew up with. We all grew up in twos: Kourtney and Kim grew up together; Rob and Khloé; Brandon and Brody; Burton and Casey, and then Kylie and I. So to see my best friend growing up have a baby? It's already made us even closer.''