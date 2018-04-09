Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - The lightning killed a labourer on Sunday in the suburban village Ghar Thama near Chinari of Hattian district, some 50 kilometres away from AJK capital Muzaffarabad. A young labourer Ishfaq son of Ghulam Ali resident of Sundri Sharian from his workplace Riyali Poniyan was on his way carrying metallic equipment and a cell phone in his pocket when lightning hit him and killed him on the spot. It was the second unfortunate incident in the week in Hattian. The body of the labourer was taken to Sundari Sharian and after the funeral prayers he was buried in his village graveyard.