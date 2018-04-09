Share:

HYDERABAD: The Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro arranged a free vaccination camp for hepatitis B at a village in Umerkot district to mark the World Health Day. According to a press release issued here on Sunday, Vice Chancellor of LUMHS Prof Dr Bikha Ram Devrajani while speaking at the camp expressed the university’s commitment to reach out to the remote areas of the province for awareness and prevention of the diseases.

He underscored that it was need of the hour to inform the people living in the rural areas regarding the diseases which could be avoided by prevention and immunization.–APP

The VC informed that LUMHS had planned to arrange such awareness programs throughout the province. During the camp more than 500 people were vaccinated for Hepatitis B.