KARACHI - The family of the Naqeebullah Mehsud and hundreds of people belonging to the Mehsud tribe staged a sit-in outside the Karachi Press Club on Sunday.

A large number of protesters including hundreds of people belonging to the Mehsud tribe and various Pashtun communities as well as the families and relatives of missing persons carryout rally from Sohrab Goth to hold a sit-in against the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud outside the Karachi Press Club.

The protesters including father of Naqeebullah Mehsud, Muhammad Khan and leaders and representatives of Pashtun Qaumi Jirga demanded the government to arrest the associates of former District Malir SSP Rao Anwar .

“At one side the police investigators are claiming about conducting fair and transparent investigations, on the other hand, they are remained fail to trace and arrest the associates of Rao Anwar ,” Naqeebullah’s father Muhammad Khan addressed the participants. “Rao Anwar is being given a VIP protocol in police custody which is hurting us. He should be treated like a criminal as police treat others.”

The protesters demanded the authorities the transparent and fair investigations into all the fake encounters conducted by Rao Anwar and his team members.

They also demanded the authorities to stop ongoing actions or raids against the innocent belonging to Pashtun communities and recover the missing persons and produced them before the courts.

The protesters also criticised the Sindh government, blaming that the Sindh government and certain institutions are trying to influence the Naqeebullah case investigations and they should now stop this.

The participants also shouted slogans against the Rao Anwar and his team members as well as they also shouted pro-Mehsud slogans, demanding justice.

The participants of the sit-in also demanded to stop transfer and postings of the confidents of Rao Anwar in District Malir. The protesters also paid thanks to the chief of army staff. The protesters also warned that they would have stage a sit-in outside the Sindh Chief Minister and Governor Houses if their demands are not fulfilled within a week.

SSP Rao Anwar and his team members are accused of extrajudicial killing of South Waziristan youngster Naseemullah alias Naqeebullah Mehsud who was gunned down in an alleged shootout along with three others in Shah Latif locality on January 13 this year as what earlier the SSP Anwar had claimed that the killed persons were the operatives of different militant outfits including Islamic State.

A five member JIT headed by Additional IG Sindh Aftab Pathan is investigating the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud while the SSP Anwar is already in the custody of the JIT officials since SSP Anwar surrendered himself at the supreme court of Pakistan about two weeks ago, however, SSP Rao Anwar’s police party comprised on at least 13 cops who now have been dismissed from service remained in hiding since controversy arose against them following the killing of a South Waziristan youngster Naqeebullah Mehsud’s killing in a fake encounter along with three others in Shah Latif locality on January 13 as what earlier the former District Malir SSP Rao Anwar had claimed that the four associated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Islamic State were killed during an encounter with the police.