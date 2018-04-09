Share:

LAHORE - The policeman, who led the Model Town operation where 14 protesters were killed and over 100 suffered bullet injuries in 2014, is now serving as head of Discipline Department of Lahore Police.

Many of his fellows, named as suspects in the deadliest police shooting, are also back in the business. The provincial law minister and senior police officers were given a clean chit by a joint investigation team constituted to probe the incident on the complaint filed by the administration of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek.

But all characters involved in the tragic incident directly or indirectly are again in trouble, as the chief justice of Pakistan has taken notice of the delay in dispensation of justice to the families of victims of Model Town massacre.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar also directed the provincial authorities to submit a report with regard to the Model Town incident. The country’s top judge issued these directions as he arrived at the Supreme Court Registry in Lahore to oversee scheduled hearings into various pending cases.

Several victims of the Model Town were also present outside the Registry. They called for justice while carrying banners and placards, urging the chief justice to take suo motu notice of the unnecessary delay. They said that they were denied a fair trial and the victims were not provided justice despite the lapse of almost four years.

Some police officials on Sunday rejected social media reports suggesting that the police officers involved in the Model Town tragedy were planning to leave the country. They claimed that the police officers were given clean chits by the joint investigation.

Although the federal and provincial ministers were given clean chit, the JIT report had fixed blame on 10 policemen including a superintendent of police and nine other policemen.

The then SP Model Town Tariq Aziz, SP (Headquarters) Maroof Safdar Wahla, SP Civil Lines Umar Riaz Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Tariq Chandio, Kahna SHO Ishtiaq and Nishter Colony SHO Ahmad Majeed Usman were named in the FIR. The report claimed that some of the policemen had fired shots on the orders of an SP rank police officer. Police inspector Amir Saleem, two sub-inspectors of the Elite Police Force and six constables were also charged in the senseless shooting.

By the end of last year, the Model Town inquiry tribunal report was made public. The tribunal report put blame particularly on Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and the Punjab Police for the fatal shooting.

The inquiry tribunal, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi of the Lahore High Court, had submitted the 132-page report in 2014 but the Punjab government did not make it public. However, the report was made public in December on the court order.

The main question was who ordered to use force to disperse the protesters and whether Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif gave orders for the police to disengage and why these orders were not conveyed to those who were in the field.

The tribunal report also revealed that no legal opinion was sought from the Punjab AG before the operation was launched, and the manner in which the Punjab Police appeared to be withholding testimony or concealing evidence in an apparent attempt to build a case that they were only following orders when they went on the offensive.

Clearly, the report says that the “motif of betrayal of law by the police aimed to bury the truth speaks volumes of their highhandedness.” Not enough, the report said that Sanaullah chaired a high-level meeting on June 16 in which the decision was taken to use force to remove encroachments and barriers set up by PAT supporters outside the Minhaj-ul-Quran Secretariat in Model Town .

On the night of June 16, 2014, the government officials and police had launched the anti-encroachment operation but they had to face stiff resistance from PAT supporters. The police opened gunfire amid violent clashes. As a result, 14 people died and dozens of others were injured.

“Admittedly, such a level of offensive by police by any stretch of imagination did not commensurate with the level of resistance by unarmed PAT workers,” the report says of the police action.

Also, the report criticised some members of the Punjab police for their complicity in the incident. “No police official from top to bottom, whether actively participating in the operation or not, would utter a single word about the person under whose command the police resorted to firing upon the PAT workers. Understandably, all were in unison on withholding information from this tribunal.”

As per the tribunal report, the abrupt replacement of the then Punjab Inspector General of Police Khan Baig and the Lahore District Coordination Officer had also put a question mark on the police operation.

Following the tragedy, Pakistan Awami Tehreek had rejected the Joint Investigation Team constituted by the government to probe into the Model Town tragedy. The PAT members claimed that the Head of the JIT was inner circle member of the ruling family who would only give clean chit to the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his brother and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

They said that that the brutality at Model Town was committed by the police and how police would remain impartial in the investigation. The FIR regarding the Model Town tragedy had been registered against Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and others on the application submitted by Muhammad Jawad Hamid, director Minhajul Quran. The case was registered under sections 302,324, 148, 149, 427, 506, 395, 109, PPC and 155-C Police Order 2002.